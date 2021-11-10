Carrie Underwood Subtly Supports Husband Mike Fisher’s Statement Defending Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has come under fire recently due to his controversial statements on the COVID-19 vaccine. In light of those comments, which were made on Friday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher shared a tweet in support of the football player. According to E! News, Underwood showcased her support for her husband’s message, albeit in a subtle way.

On Instagram, Fisher posted a photo that read simply, “I stand with Aaron Rodgers.” Alongside the photo, he wrote a caption in which he voiced his support for Rodgers’ stance on the COVID-19 vaccine (Rodgers recently tested positive for COVID-19 despite previously telling reporters that he was “immunized”). Fisher’s caption began, I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated.” It should be noted that NBC News reported in early October that vaccinated individuals are less likely to spread COVID-19 than those who are unvaccinated, despite what Fisher claims.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions,” Fisher continued. “If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all. But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives. I won’t stand for that.” He went on to write, “It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!!” While Underwood has not made a statement on this issue, she seemingly showcased her support for her husband’s message by liking the Instagram post.

Rodgers has come under fire in recent days due to his controversial interview on The Pat McAfee Show. He opened up about his stance on taking the vaccine, the NFL’s role in this issue, and, bizarrely, claimed that Martin Luther King Jr. would agree that he had a “moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.” The athlete said on the program, in part, “Personal health decisions, in my opinion, should be private. They shouldn’t have to be gone through the ringer and over scrutinized by people who are just pushing their own type of propaganda onto people. You want to have a conversation about it, I’m more than willing to have a conversation about it.”