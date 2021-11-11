CMA Awards: Carrie Underwood Is Not Amused by Luke Bryan’s Aaron Rodgers Joke

Carrie Underwood gave Luke Bryan some side-eye during Wednesday night’s CMA Awards after he joked about not all of the country music stars in attendance being vaccinated. During his opening monologue for country’s biggest night, the CMA Awards host referenced Aaron Rodger’s resurfaced comment about being “immunized” against coronavirus, despite the fact that Rodgers is not vaccinated.

“Whatever makes you country, you are welcome here tonight,” Bryan said. “Rest assured, we’re following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe, and it’s so great to be here with all my fellow artists — tested and together. Or immunized? Who is it? Just playing.” The camera then panned to a few celebrities in the audience, including Underwood, who was not laughing and instead cut her eyes to the side.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Luke Bryan: “It’s so great to be here with all my fellow artists, tested and together… or immunized. Who is it? Just playing.” #CMAAwards



Carrie Underwood: pic.twitter.com/wdjlAY0lPt — Bee Strange, Darling 🎃 (@BeeADelores) November 11, 2021

The moment, which made waves on social media, came after Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher defended Rodgers on social media on Saturday amid the controversy surrounding his vaccination status. The retired hockey player wrote, “I stand with @aaronrodgers12” and said that he “believes in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience.” Underwood “liked” Fisher’s post at the time, which came four days before they attended the CMAs together on Wednesday night.

All that context led up to Bryan’s joke at the top of the show, causing social media to go wild. Continue reading to see how fans reacted to Underwood’s reaction.

‘I spit out my water’

https://twitter.com/cgrombi/status/1458605208372666374

“Luke makes the comment about who isn’t vaccinated and the camera pans to Carrie Underwood. I spit out my water,” one fan tweeted.

‘Threw some shade’

https://twitter.com/maggiejclark/status/1458603234336063494

“Haha!! Luke Bryan threw some shadeon Carrie Underwood. I like his shade! Makes a great Smokey eye,” someone else wrote.

‘I am screaming’

THE SHADE!!! Luke Bryan said something about the unvaccinated and ABC panned the camera over to Carrie Underwood. I AM SCREAMING. y’all know the the situation. I CANT! #CMAAWARDS @CountryMusic 😂 — nicholas liddle (@NLiddle16) November 11, 2021

“Did they really cut to Carrie Underwood when Luke brought up Covid vaccines? Lol,” someone else said.

‘I’m guessing he was mocking Mike Fisher’

The chilly look anti vaxxers and Aaron Rodgers sympathizers Carrie Underwood and her hockey husband gave Luke Bryan after his excellent burn about being immunized was priceless but not as much as my face when I saw Susan Sarandon in the audience. Why? #CMAS2021 — Lesley Abravanel 🪩 (@lesleyabravanel) November 11, 2021

“Carrie Underwood did not appear to like Luke Bryan’s ‘immunized’ joke at the CMA awards tonight.I’m guessing he was mocking Mike Fisher supporting Aaron Rodgers?” someone else said.

‘Bursted out laughing’

Luke Bryan throwing shade at Carrie Underwood 😂😂 — Carmen Guevara (@carmennn_g) November 11, 2021

“Hah, Luke Bryan throwing shade at Carrie Underwood at the #CMAawards,” one fan wrote.

“Bursted out laughing when Luke Bryan threw shade at Carrie Underwood,” another person said.