Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photos of Baby Girl Grace Celebrating Her First Week

Bindi Irwin is head over heels in love with her daughter. After officially becoming a mom of one on March 25, the Crikey! It's the Irwins star couldn't help but gush over newborn daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell when celebrating her first full week of life Thursday, treating fans to a few new adorable photos.

To mark the special occasion, Irwin took to social media to celebrate, taking a moment to reflect on her first week of motherhood and how much her and husband Chandler Powell's lives have changed since welcoming their first child together. In the post, Irwin shared two new photos of her daughter, one showing her holding little Grace as Powell adoringly looked down at their daughter, and another photo showing Grace sound asleep and swaddled in a nature-themed blanket, a signed reading, "One Week Old" laying atop it. Irwin captioned the pictures, "Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old. This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love." Also sharing the second photo to her Instagram Story, the mom of one added, "Our beautiful girl."

Powell also marked the special occasion on his own account, where he shared a photo of his smiling family. The newly minted dad reflected on "one week as a family of 3" and said his "two beautiful girls make every day perfect." He also shared Irwin's post to his Story without caption.

The couple officially became proud new parents on March 25 when their daughter made her way into the world at 5:52 p.m. weighing 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measuring 20 inches. Announcing her birth, which fell on their first wedding anniversary, Irwin said "there are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl." Powell, meanwhile, said finally meeting his daughter after nine months of anxiously waiting "has been the best moment of my life." The couple also opened up about the significance behind their daughter's name, with Grace now only the name of Irwin's great-grandmother, but also the name of relatives in Powell's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, serve as a tribute to Irwin's late father, Steve Irwin, and his legacy as a Wildlife Warrior.

With Irwin having kept fans in the loop throughout her pregnancy, the new mom having documented her growing baby bump and other milestones, the proud parents are preparing to give fans an even closer look into their path to parenthood. Later in April, discovery+ will stream a Crikey! It's a Baby one-hour special giving fans an intimate look at Irwin's pregnancy and the moments leading up to her first child's birth. The special will be available to stream on discovery+ on Sunday, April 25, exactly one month after little Grace’s birth.