Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are going to be parents! The Crikey! It's the Irwins star and her new husband announced Tuesday that they were expecting a "baby wildlife warrior" together after tying the knot during a private ceremony in March. Sharing a photo holding up a tiny Australia Zoo uniform shirt, Irwin and Chandler revealed that they were sharing the news early, as they "couldn't wait" to tell the public how happy they are.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Irwin captioned the photo. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you." Irwin revealed she is still in her first trimester, and while many pregnant women wait until their second trimester to announce, she and her husband "really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter."

The new parents concluded, "We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

Irwin's little brother, Robert Irwin, shared a sweet photo from the pregnancy photoshoot that included both he and his mother, Terri Irwin. "The most exciting news ever! I am so happy for Bindi and Chandler to be welcoming a new member of the family," he wrote. "I can’t believe I’m going to be an uncle!!! It’s such a happy time for our family - I look forward to this brilliant new chapter and all the fun adventures ahead with a new little Wildlife Warrior!"

Bindi and Powell tied the knot in the Australia Zoo on March 25, abandoning their original plans for a large wedding in light of the coronavirus pandemic. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," the bride explained on Instagram at the time. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding."

With her mother helping her get ready and brother Robert walking her down the aisle, Bindi revealed the family lit a candle in memory of her late father, Steve Irwin. "We shared tears and smiles and love," she wrote. "Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this — stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!"