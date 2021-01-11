Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Cradle Her Growing Baby Bump in New Photo

✖

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell are ready for the arrival of their baby girl. The sweet couple have been sharing photos of their pregnancy journey online with fans since making their announcement, and now that Irwin is in her third trimester, she's feeling the love. In a new Instagram photo, the couple shared a photo of them cradling the 22-year-old's baby bump.

"All the love in the world," Irwin captioned the photo. Powell, along with several fans,took to the comment section writing, "Our little family [red heart emoji] Baby and I both love you," he wrote, while one of their fans said, "The most beautiful couple. Your dad would be so proud of you [pink heart emoji.]" One other commented wrote, "Can't wait to meet the new baby irwin!!!! even if it is virutally!!! [red heart emoji]."

Irwin and Powell announced their pregnancy in August 2020 after tying the knot just a few months prior. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star made the announcement by sharing a sweet photo of the couple holding up a tiny Australia Zoo uniform shirt and said they "couldn't wait" to tell the public about the exciting news. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned the picture. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

While most couples wait at least until the second trimester to share such news, Irwin purposely shared her pregnancy with fans in the first trimester because she wanted everyone to be "part of our journey." On March 25, Irwin and Powell said "I do" in an intimate ceremony at the Australia Zoo in Queensland. "We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," she captioned. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding," she posted online.

While Irwin continued so express that the decision they made was a difficult one, they both agreed on moving forward with their special day, despite the worldwide lockdown. As a result of the pandemic, their zoo has lost a lot of money. In a recent post, Irwin has tried to stay positive in light of everything that has happened, but didn't fail to tell her followers just how expensive it is to run their program.