AMAs 2021: Machine Gun Kelly Brings Special Guest to Awards Without Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox might be one of the hottest couples in Hollywood right now, but the singer had a different special guest by his side at the American Music Awards on Sunday night. Kelly, real name Colson Baker, hit the red carpet with his 12-year-old daughter, Casie. They wore coordinating black outfits with silver accessories and even showed off a pinkie promise handshake on the red carpet. He went on to win Favorite Rock Artist at the AMAs.

Kelly shares Casie with his ex, Emma Cannon. He doesn’t often speak of his daughter in interviews, but he did excitedly tweet that she would be joining him In the upcoming movie, One Way. “My daughter is in this movie with me and i just saw her name on the press release ima proud dad,” he wrote. He also shared photos on his Instagram of the two of them celebrating Father’s Day.

When he’s not busy being a musician and father, Kelly is focused on his romance with Transformers star Megan Fox. Fox and Kelly may have fallen in love on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass last year, but the two actually met briefly years prior in a bizarre interaction. The actress, 35, and musician, 31, opened up about their romance in a recent profile with GQ, sharing that while they might have technically met years prior, they didn’t “see each other.”

“I don’t remember your face… And I definitely would have remembered his face,” Fox explained. ‘I just remember this tall, blond, ghostly creature and I looked up and I was like, ‘You smell like weed.’ He looked down at me and he was like, ‘I am weed.’ Then, I swear to God, he disappeared like a ninja in a smoke bomb.” Fox theorized they “weren’t allowed to see each other” yet by their “spirit guides” who kept them from seeing each other’s faces that night. “Thank God, [because] what torture had I known you were there and I couldn’t get to you,” she told Kelly. “It was better that I didn’t know.”