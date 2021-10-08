Megan Fox Shows off Icy Cool Hair Color for New Project

Megan Fox is gearing up for her next role, and she is documenting the transformation on Instagram. The Transformers actress showed off her new hairstyle on social media, rocking an icy bleached style that is certain to turn heads. “This is what the devil’s daughter looks like,” Fox wrote. “Johnny and Clyde. Coming Spring 2022.”

Johnny and Clyde was announced in September, and the thriller will be a new take on Bonnie and Clyde. The movie will follow the two namesakes, who are serial killers “who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (All-American Rejects frontman Tyson Ritter).” Johnny and Clyde have not yet been cast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fox has been earning attention for her recent horror film ‘Til Death, which after a limited theatrical release in 2021 has been scaring up a large audience on Netflix. Marking S.K. Dale’s directorial debut, the film follows Fox’s Emma, who finds herself in a fight for her life after her husband takes her to their secluded lakehouse for their 10th anniversary. By morning, however, Emma awakes handcuffed to her husband’s dead body and finds herself in a fight for survival as two killers arrive to finish her off as part of her husband’s twisted revenge plot. Along with Fox, the film stars Callan Mulvey, Eoin Macken, Aml Ameen, and Jack Roth.

In the days since its Netflix debut, Till Death has already landed a spot on the Top 10 movies list on Netflix, where it currently takes the No. 7 spot ahead of Grown Ups, Gladiator, and Chaos, which round out the Top 10. The film only falls behind Step Brothers, Britney vs. Spears, Titanic, My Little Pony, The Duff, and The Guilty, which took the top spot. Its success, however, hasn’t played out only on Netflix, though, as it is also reflected in its rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, where Till Death currently has an 89% Tomatometer rating from critics who have dubbed the film “gripping in its own right” and said “it’s the kind of film that leaves you wanting to see what those involved will do next.”

While the film has only received a 59% audience score, viewers have been raving about the film on Twitter ever since its arrival on Netflix. Sharing their opinion on the film, one viewer wrote that they “definitely recommend if you love suspense” and gave the movie a “9/10.” Somebody else dubbed the film a “genuinely tense thriller,” with another person promising potential viewers that “this movie is ridiculously good.” Another viewer gave the movie a score of “9.8/10” as they proclaimed they “will watch again” and showered some praise on Fox, whom they said “did a fantastic job” and expressed hope that she “gets more work like this in the future.”