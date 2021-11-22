Cardi B’s Red Carpet Look at the 2021 American Music Awards Turned Heads

Rapper Cardi B has never met a red carpet that she couldn’t slay, and her high concept look for the American Music Awards was no different. The “WAP” singer took to the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night dressed in head to toe Schiaparelli and she definitely drew the eye. The striking outfit featured a black gown, a black veil, a golden mask, golden earrings, and matching gloves, and this couture look is sure to draw some strong opinions.

Cardi is pulling double duty at the American Music Awards tonight as both host and nominee. She Is nominated for three awards: Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Music Video, and Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “Up.” Cardi has won 5 AMAs so far over the course of her career. She shared a photo of her red carpet outfit on Twitter ahead of the show, writing “We just gettin started over here…”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This s Cardi’s first time hosting the AMAs, and she promised wild things to come. “If you ever liked watching my old videos or if you ever liked me going live as you guys have seen, that’s what it’s gonna give,” she said on a recent episode of E!’s Daily Pop. “That’s what I’m giving. I’m giving me.”

Cardi’s fans were loving the look, filling her Twitter mentions with praise. “THE BASICS WONT UNDERSTAND,” tweeted one fan. “this look is amazing you ATEE!!” gushed another. “That mask scared me girl, but you definitely made a statement,” tweeted another honest fan. “I’m convinced that Lil Kim handed Cardi B the torch when it comes to fashionbecause NOBODY can see Cardi when it comes to fashion,” wrote another fan of the dramatic look. “Always pushing the envelope….the basics will never get it tho,” tweeted another. Cardi has built a reputation for making daring fashion choices and she Is showing no signs of stopping.