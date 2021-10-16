Megan Fox and Brian Austin Greene Reach Divorce Settlement

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Greene’s marriage is officially over. TMZ reports the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star, and the former Transformers star have reached a divorce settlement. All that’s left to do is for a judge to sign off, which can happen any day now. The former couple were married for 10 years.

Fox and Greene have three sons and share joint legal and physical custody. The custody agreement was agreed upon almost immediately after their split. Fox and Greene did not have a prenuptial agreement and in the state of California where they live, not having a prenuptial agreement means anything acquired during their marriage is to be split 50/50.

Fox and Greene have had a lengthy and complicated relationship. They got engaged in 2006, ended the engagement in 2009, and got re-engaged in 2010. They married in an intimate beach ceremony shortly after the second engagement. Fox initially filed for divorce in 2015, but withdrew the papers in 2019 after the pair became pregnant again. She filed for divorce again in November 2020.

They wasted no time moving on. Fox has been frolicking around and professing her love for Machine Gun Kelly. Greene is dating Dancing With the Stars phenom, Sharna Burgess.

It’s unclear if either party were granted spousal or child support. Fox will also relinquish her marital name and return legally as Megan Fox. Both had the best divorce reps in town, with Fox being repped by Laura Wasser, and Greene being repped by Scott Klopert.

Fox told InStyle that her split from Greene had “nothing to do with” her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. She’s since referred to Kelly as her “twin flame,” adding that they are “two halves of the same soul.” She has also snapped at critics regarding their four-year age difference. Kelly is 31, and Fox is 35. She calls the criticism a form of patriarchy.