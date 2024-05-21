Zac Brown's Estranged Wife Kelly Yazdi 'Will Not Be Silenced' Amid His Temporary Restraining Order

Zac Brown recently received a temporary restraining order against his estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi, and she is now speaking out. Taking to Instagram, the 32-year-old asserted that she "will not be silenced," in the wale of the Brown's legal action.

"No one – not even Zac Brown with all of his money, power, celebrity, and lawyers – may silence my right to freely express myself through art or, although I have to date declined to do so publicly, to speak about the circumstances of our pending divorce," she wrote in a post. "I intend to respond swiftly and robustly to his meritless complaint that publication of two poems on my personal social media account divulged any "confidential information" about his business, much less authorizes a court to enjoin me from speaking about matters in my personal life that have nothing to do with my brief former work for the Zac Brown Collective, Inc."

Brown, 45, and Yazdi got engaged in 2022, and secretly wed the following year — on Aug. 31, 2023 — in Coweta County, Georgia.

In her post, Yazdi went on to say, "It is beyond ironic that Zac's first act after filing an unnecessary public divorce lawsuit was to release a music video that deliberately mocked our wedding party from only a few months before – including a false and defamatory caricature obviously intended to be me and hurt me – followed by a second unnecessary and legally meritless public lawsuit and press release, yet he now claims his "only hope" is that we show each other "mutual respect" by keeping "private matters private" as we negotiate the terms of our divorce."

ET noted that this seems to be a reference to the music video or Avicii's remix of Zac Brown Band's "Beautiful Drug." The video was released in February and features brunette actress as well as big party scene.

"In a misguided effort to do just that, I have made no public response to either of those very public, very unnecessary personal attacks on me by my celebrity soon-to-be-ex-husband," Yazdi continued. "But it is clearly Zac, not me, who has strategically chosen to drag our difficult divorce negotiations into the public eye with these tactics in an effort to portray himself as a victim and to use his vast resources to silence me from telling the truth about our marriage. It will not work, and I will not be silenced by him no matter how ridiculous his tactics.

"Like Zac, I have lawyers too, and I will tell my truth in court – where he has unnecessarily dragged me," She concluded her post. At this time, Brown does not appear to have responded to Yazdi's comments.