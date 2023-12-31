Zac Brown Is Getting Divorced After Only 4 Months of Marriage

The band leader's second marriage did not have the longevity of his first.

Zac Brown's second attempt at marriage was a short-lived experiment. According to TMZ, Brown and Kelly Yazdi have decided to divorce only four months after getting married.

"We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together," the couple told TMZ in a joint statement. "As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

The couple secretly tied the knot back in August in Georgia, with TMZ noting that Yazdi had been seen with engagement ring for "little over a year." Fans started to raise questions about their status, though, once the actress deactivated and reactivated her account while removing Brown's name from her bio.

Yazdi also committed the biggest giveaway for many fans that things are awry by unfollowing Brown on social media. Brown was previously married to Shelly Brown for over a decade before divorcing. The couple share five children.

According to PEOPLE, Brown initially proposed to Yazdi several months before their August wedding, with a source saying the ceremony was "very intimate" and their relationship was kept as private as possible.

Yazdi is a SAG-AFTRA affiliated actress is describes herself as a "born adventurer" among several job titles like stuntwoman, model, and a motorcyclist who advocates "living with passion." She appeared on several popular shows, including Hawaii Five-O, Steve Austin's Broken Skull Ranch Challenge, The Martial Arts Kid, and Herb Ritts: L.A. Style, according to past reports.

Brown recently wrapped up a massive tour to support the deluxe release of their 2021 record, The Comeback. The band will once again hit the road in March with some overseas dates, followed by a festival run starting in June.