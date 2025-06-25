Nelly and Ashanti Reveal How Each Other Has ‘Grown’ in Their Relationship Over the Years (Exclusive)

Nelly and Ashanti are taking a trip down memory lane together as they reflect on the ups and downs of their history together.

The married “Country Grammar” artist, 50, and “Foolish” singer, 44, opened up to PopCulture.com about growing together through ups and downs ahead of Thursday’s premiere of their new Peacock reality show Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together.

The couple first met backstage at a press conference for the 2003 Grammy Awards and dated on and off for 11 years before splitting, seemingly for good. In 2021, however, the pair reunited, delighting fans two years later when they confirmed their romance was back on. In December 2023, Nelly and Ashanti privately wed, and in July 2024, they welcomed son Kareem Kenkaide “KK”.

Looking back at how Nelly has grown throughout their relationship, Ashanti admitted with a laugh, “Well, let’s just be honest — we had a few arguments.”

“We used to argue being young and being full of emotion and things like that,” she continued, before revealing that over the years, Nelly has become “a lot more patient” and communicative.

“I will say that he is just a lot more patient. He’ll take his time to explain something — sometimes,” the “Baby” singer added. “Sometimes it’s zero to 100. But I feel like he definitely has put forth effort in just trying to communicate and make sure that we understand each other, we’re on the same page, and just being heard. And I genuinely appreciate it.”

Nelly agreed that he and Ashanti may have been “bumping heads” early on in their relationship, having both come from “leadership roles” in their own solo careers before trying to “make it together.”

Throughout the years, the couple has made huge strides “understanding what our role might be in a marriage is different than what our role might be leading our companies,” Nelly shared. “It’s different. Not saying one role is bigger than the other — no way. This is a partnership 50/50. But I think … understanding who the other person is and what they bring to that situation, we have to let them be that person.”

Looking back on those early days together in their new Peacock series has been “great,” Nelly told PopCulture, as they give all of their supporters from throughout the years an “inside look” at their “regular” life together away from the stage.

Ashanti agreed that, as “a little bit more of a private person,” she wanted people to see her being her genuine self on We Belong Together. “Hopping on board, it’s like, just be yourself,” the Grammy winner said. “It’s not a formula. It’s not rocket science. So, I think it was a great experience.”

Nelly & Ashanti: We Belong Together premieres Thursday, June 26, on Peacock.