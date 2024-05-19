Zac Brown Granted Restraining Order From Ex Kelly Yazdi After Social Media Post

Zac Brown was granted a temporary restraining order from his estranged wife, Kelly Yazdi. According to Entertainment Tonight, Brown claims that an Instagram post from Yazdi is a violation of the confidentiality agreements the couple signed.

The Instagram post wasn't listed in the filing but Yazdi has been alluding to a story to tell and her pinned post at the top of her profile alludes to "narcissistic abuse" she has tagged in her most recent post.

"Don't model anymore.

Take this picture off your Instagram.

Don't wear that in the house.

Don't post that bikini picture.

Don't post anymore fitness videos.

Yes I said you could post that, but now I'm saying take it down.

I don't want other men looking at what is mine.

I want to protect you, your body is sacred to me, can't you see this is because I love you.

I don't want to be with the kind of woman who has to show off her body for attention.

I will f*cking leave you," Yazdi wrote in the caption of a post from May 4. "Projections. Gaslighting. Threatening. Stonewalling. Those are the ingredients of narcissistic abuse."

The couple's separation went public in December 2023, with the couple noting they were in the "process of divorce" in a joint statement. They had only been married 4 months. "Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together," it reads. "As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

Speculation preceded the announcement, with TMZ reporting that Yazdi had deactivated her account and then reactivated without the Brown surname. She had also nuked all references and photos of him from her profile. Brown was previously married to Shelly Brown for over a decade before they divorced in 2018 They have five children together.