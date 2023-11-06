Zac Brown Just Got Married — Meet His New Wife

Zac Brown is a married man! The 45-year-old country singer reportedly secretly married his fiancée Kelly Yazdi in Georgia more than two months ago. A marriage certificate viewed by TMZ showed the couple tied the knot in Coweta County on Aug. 31, though the reported newlyweds have not yet publicly shared the news and details of the wedding ceremony are unkown.

The secrecy surrounding their reported marriage doesn't come as much of a surprise. Brown and Yazdi, a Ride Wild CEO, have notably aimed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. It is unclear how long the two have been romantically linked, though Yazdi began accompanying the Zac Brown Band on tour dating back to at least July 2022, when she was seen in an Instagram post celebrating Brown's birthday while on tour. She's rarely appeared in any of Brown's social media posts since then.

Zac Brown tied the knot with model and actress Kelly Yazdi.



Exclusive details here: https://t.co/3o7C3VPXF7 pic.twitter.com/IwKufSixjp — TMZ (@TMZ) November 5, 2023

The late August exchange of vows would have come more than a year after reports first surfaced of their engagement. Although the couple never posted about the relationship update on social media, a source told PEOPLE in August that Brown "proposed in Hawaii" several months earlier. The source added, "it was very intimate and the couple has kept it very private." In the July 2022 clip celebrating Brown's birthday, Yazdi appeared to be flashing an engagement ring on her finger. TMZ reports that recently changed her name to Kelly Yazdi Brown on social media, hinting at the marriage news.

According to her personal website, Yazdi's "a born adventurer, events producer, SAG-AFTRA actress, stuntwoman, and professional model." She grew up in rural Minnesota riding horses, dirt bikes, and snowmobiles. She's also the founder of the Ride Wild Organization, which aims to change "the way women are seen in powersports and to raise awareness of the passion, diversity and spirit of women in motorsports." As an actress, Yazdi credit's include Hawaii Five-O, Steve Austin's Broken Skull Ranch Challenge, The Martial Arts Kid, and Herb Ritts: L.A. Style.

Brown, meanwhile, is the founder, front man, and lead vocalist of multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning country band Zac Brown Band. Along with Brown, the band's lineup includes Jimmy De Martini, John Driskell Hopkins, Coy Bowles, Chris Fryar, Clay Cook, Matt Mangano, Daniel de los Reyes, and Caroline Jones. His reported marriage to Yazdi marks his second and comes after he and his now ex-wife Shelly announced in 2018 their decision to separate after 12 years of marriage. Brown and Shelly share five children together – daughters Justice, 16, Lucy, 15, Georgia, 13, and Joni, 12, and son Alexander, 9.