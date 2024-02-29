Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Daughter Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber

Stephen Baldwin has publicly asked for support for his daughter Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin Bieber. On Monday, the Usual Suspects star, 57, took to Instagram to ask for prayers for the couple, who according to recent reports have been experiencing marital troubles, as he reposed a Feb. 26 Instagram Reel from Victor Marx, founder of All Things Possible Ministries, of Justin playing the guitar and singing "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever."

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Marx captioned the clip, per Page Six. The 58-year-old evangelist went on to share that his wife Eileen Marx and Hailey's mother Kennya Deodato Baldwin "pray often together" for the couple, who have been married for five years.

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," Marx continued. "So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage, and life in general. So thank you."

Baldwin, who reshared the Reel without further comment, has not further addressed the post at this time. Neither Hailey nor Justin have commented publicly, though the two were spotted arriving together at Churchome Church at Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, Page Six reported.

Hailey and Justin first met back in 2009 when they were introduced by Baldwin while backstage on NBC's Today. The two-time Grammy winner and the model went on to spark romance in 2015, and while it was off-and-on for several years, they rekindled things in 2018. They tied the knot in September 2018. Although a source recently told InTouch that the Biebers have been suffering some marital troubles, they said Hailey "really doesn't want to throw in the towel on her marriage" and she is "willing to put in the effort."

In recent months, Justin has maintained a low profile. In 2022, the "Peaches" singer canceled his Justice World Tour after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, at the time telling fans that "it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis. As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. This is pretty serious as you can see."

After returning to the stage at the NHL All-Star Player draft in Toronto on Feb. 1, the Biebers were spotted in the VIP section of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas watching Super Bowl LVIII.