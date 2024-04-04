Insider Reveals Truth About Justin and Hailey Bieber's Marriage Amid Divorce Speculation

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are doing "really well" despite all the rumors of marital problems and impending divorce swirling around the couple. An insider source tells PEOPLE in a new report that the A-List couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are "very, very happy," with "no divorce" and "no truth" to the rumors of them having major relationship issues "whatsoever."

Hailey, 27, likewise shut down speculation about her relationship with Justin, 30, last month. The Rhode Skin founder posted on her Instagram Story at the time, "Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong Made out of thin air… Come from the land of delusion…" she wrote. "So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xx sorry to spoil it."

Comments about the couple's marriage kicked into high gear a week prior to Hailey's post, as her father, Stephen Baldwin publicly shared a post from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, asking for prayers for the couple. "Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," the clip said. "Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general. So thank you."

Just hours later, Justin and Hailey were spotted attending a church service at the Churchome Church in Los Angeles. Neither of the stars has commented publicly on Baldwin's call for prayers.

On Sunday, Hailey and Justin celebrated Easter together, with the model sharing photos of their massive personalized chocolate eggs on her Instagram Story. Just weeks prior, Hailey marked Justin's 30th birthday with a loving tribute to him on social media, sharing moments of their lives together and their 2018 wedding. "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," Hailey gushed in the caption. "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you... love of my life, for life."