Justin Bieber Confirms Marriage to Hailey Baldwin With Thanksgiving Post

Justin Bieber took time out of his busy schedule to confirm he is married to model Hailey Baldwin in a Thanksgiving post Friday.

Bieber shared a photo of a snow-dusted forest, along with an apology for wishing his fans a late Thanksgiving.

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone,” the singer wrote. “First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”

Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, also confirmed her son’s wedding on Twitter, where she wished Baldwin a happy birthday and Thanksgiving. The supermodel’s 22nd birthday happened to coincide with Thanksgiving this year.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY [Baldwin]!! I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter,” Mallette tweeted.

Mallette also shared a video on her Instagram Story, in which Bieber presented Baldwin with her birthday cake. Someone is heard yelling “First married birthday!” in the background.

Bieber previously mentioned he was married on Nov. 15, when he shared a paparazzi photo of him holding hands with Baldwin. “My wife is awesome,” he wrote in the caption.

Baldwin already changed her Instagram handle to @haileybieber on Instagram. She also lists her full name as Hailey Rhode Bieber.

Baldwin also filed to trademark her married name, her married name and a possible brand name “HRB3,” The Blast reported on Oct. 19. Baldwin filed the trademarks through her Rhodedeodato Corp, a mix of her middle name and her mother’s maiden name, Deodato.

Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in July during a trip to the Bahamas. Two months later, it was reported that they married in secret at a New York City courthouse. In October, a fan who saw them at a Los Angeles restaurant claimed they told her they were married already.

“The couple kept their marriage a secret from a lot of people. Justin and Hailey wanted to be married, and didn’t want to wait. They still plan to have a more formal wedding, but for them this intimate ceremony was exactly what they wanted,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in October. “Justin and Hailey were telling people they weren’t married when they were.”

The couple still reportedly plan on holding a wedding ceremony at a later date.

