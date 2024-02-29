Justin and Hailey Bieber Attend Church Together After Her Dad Stephen Asked for Prayers for Them

The Biebers have been rumored to be dealing with some relationship issues lately.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were recently spotted attending church together, after her dad Stephen Baldwin shared a social media post asking for prayers for the couple. PEOPLE reports that the Biebers were seen heading to a late-night Los Angeles church service, at the Saban Theatre's Churchome Church.

Haley was wearing a yellow argyle sweater and jeans, with sunglasses. Justin was more bundled up, wearing a black scarf around his head, with a gray hoodie — hood up — and a pair of white pants.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Baldwin shared a post from All Things Possible Ministries founder Victor Marx, which featured Justin playing guitar and singing "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever," a Christian praise and worship song by Delirious? and Hillsong.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," Marx wrote in is post, then going on to explain that he "seldom" posts about celebrity church members "because of the negative comments we get."

"Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well," Marx continued. "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you."

Justin and Hailey (née Baldwin) began dating in 2018, before marrying the same year. It's recently been reported that they have been suffering some marriage difficulties. Notably, Baldwin did not provide any additional context to his post, and the Beibers have not addressed the situation.