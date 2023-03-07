Who Is Amanda Pacheco? What to Know About Wilmer Valderrama's Fiancée

Wilmer Valderrama has officially found love with Amanda Pacheco. Of course, fans will recognize Valderrama from his roles on That '70s Show and NCIS. But, Pacheco, his fiancée, is more of a mystery.

As Life & Style Mag reported, Pacheco is a model and a PADI divemaster, which means that she is licensed to lead recreational scuba excursions. According to her IMDb page, she has also worked on projects, such as The Good Magician, as a director. Pacheco and Valderrama were first linked together in May 2019, per Us Weekly. It wasn't too long after that it was reported that the pair became engaged.

In January 2020, Valderrama revealed on Instagram that he and Pacheco were engaged. He revealed the news by posting a photo from when he popped the question. Later that year, they had some more happy news to share. They announced in December that they were expecting their first child together. Only a couple of months later, in February, they welcomed their daughter into the world.

"Life is an ever-evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter," Valderrama wrote at the time, captioning a photo of himself, Pacheco, and their little one in the hospital. He ended his caption by including the hashtag, "It's just us 3 now" and their daughter's birthdate, Feb. 15. About a month later, Valderrama revealed their baby girl's name — Nakano Oceana Valderrama. As he explained, they decided on the name after taking a trip to Japan, which is where they first said, "I love you."

"The name was exciting to figure out because, you know, everyone is gonna have an opinion," he told PEOPLE. "When we said the name, it created an unbelievable debate in our family. Some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful." Valderrama continued to open up about how he and Pacheco bonded over the course of the first year of their relationship as they traveled the world.

"We decided to just throw ourselves in the deep end, so we traveled the planet," the NCIS star added. "And one of those big trips that we took was to Japan. [...] There was something very spiritual about traveling there and really understanding the culture, to take it in, the spirituality of it all. It really touched us. That trip was just so beautiful and eye-opening."