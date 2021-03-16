Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Newborn Daughter's Name and Its Meaning

✖

Wilmer Valderrama and his wife, Amanda Pacheco, welcomed their first child together on Feb. 15 and now the actor is revealing the meaning behind their baby girl's name. When they welcomed their sweet daughter to the world, they decided to name her Nakano Oceana Valderrama and their decision to go with that one specifically has a lot of history and special meaning.

"The name was exciting to figure out because, you know, everyone is gonna have an opinion," he told PEOPLE. "When we said the name, it created an unbelievable debate in our family. Some people thought it was off the wall, and others thought that it was just serendipitous and so beautiful." The name originated from a trip the pair took to Japan — also the very same trip they first said "I love you."

"Amanda and I traveled the world on our first year of our relationship," he continued. "We decided to just throw ourselves in the deep end, so we traveled the planet. And one of those big trips that we took was to Japan. [...] There was something very spiritual about traveling there and really understanding the culture, to take it in, the spirituality of it all. It really touched us. That trip was just so beautiful and eye-opening."

The That '70s Show actor detailed that trip was the one they decided to "really be together" and were inspired by a female samurai, Takeko Nakano, that brought life to their daughter's name. "Nakano became something that felt strong, felt unique, felt different," he said before adding, "I thought what a cool, fun little conversation topic for our daughter to have as she grows older. But also, the respect and the heritage, and the tribute to one of those beautiful moments where my fiancé and I said 'I love you' for the first time. To commemorate that trip to Japan with our first labor of love."

Their beautiful daughter's middle name Oceana is to celebrate Pacheco's profession as a divemaster and her passion for marine life. "She's incredibly passionate about the ocean and diving and ocean life, so that was another tribute to her mom," Valderrama said. The 41-year-old says he was born to be a father saying he was "genetically built" for it admitting that he was keeping track of ovulation apps and "counting all the days [and] windows." Valderrama said they were planning on starting a family long before they actually did and said it was worth it to have their baby girl before their wedding.