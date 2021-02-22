'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama and Fiancee Amanda Pacheco Welcome Baby Girl

✖

Wilmer Valderrama and fiancee Amanda Pacheco welcomed their baby girl last week, the NCIS actor revealed on Instagram Sunday. Valderrama, 41, shared photos from Pacheco's hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He did not reveal his daughter's name. The couple announced Pancheco's pregnancy in December and got engaged on Jan. 1, 2020.

"Life is an ever-evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter," the former That '70s Show star wrote. He included the hashtag "It's just us 3 now" and their daughter's birthdate, Feb. 15. Pacheco, 30, shared the same photos on her Instagram page, as well as the same caption.

Valderrama proposed to Pacheco, a model, got engaged on New Year's Day 2020, with the couple sharing a beautiful photo of Valderrama proposing on a beach with the ocean behind them. Pacheco also shared a photo of her stunning, teardrop-shaped ring. The two were first seen together in Los Angeles in April 2019. At the time, a source told E! News that Valderrama "definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of. Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling."

In November 2019, Valderrama told Entertainment Tonight he was excited for the "next chapter" in his life. "In my career, specifically in my personal life, I am very happy where I am at," he said at the time. "I think that I have grown up to be the man that I am meant to be. I am the most grounded than I've ever been. I'm the most excited and the most energetic about what's ahead of me. I'm ready for the next chapter."

On Feb. 15, 2020, a month after the engagement, Pacheco shared a tribute to her late mother. "I love you more. I miss you more," Pacheco wrote. "Wilmer knows how hard this last year has been for me not having you physically here, so when he asked me to marry him, he asked me at the one place I’d feel you the most. and when that giant wave splashed us after he asked me to marry him, your presence was felt one million percent!"

Valderrama previously dated Lindsay Lohan and Mandy Moore. He dated Demi Lovato for six years and was by her side as she recovered from a drug overdose in 2018. The actor rose to face as Fez on That '70s Show and now stars as Special Agent Nick Torres on NCIS. He also starred in Grey's Anatomy, The Ranch, and the Pixar movie Onward.