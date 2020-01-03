Amanda Pacheco: Who Is ‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama’s Fiancee

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama recently announced his engagement to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco, but some fans may be wondering just who his new fiancee is. Their curiosity is understandable as well, as the two lovebirds have not dated for a very long time. In fact, they have only been together for around eight months. It certainly isn’t the shortest celebrity relationship to wind up at marriage, but it still seems to have caught many of the actor’s fans by surprise.

Below, we have adapted a list of things, originally shared by Life & Style, that fans should know about Pacheco and her relationship with Valderrama.

What Does She Do?

Pacheco is a PADI Divemaster, and a professional model, according to the bio section of her Instagram page.

A brief scan of the page reveals that she frequently shares her modeling photos with her followers.

When Did They Start Dating?

It appears that Valderrama and Pacheco first began “casually dating” around May 2019.

This is according to an Us Weekly report from the same month.

When Did They Become Instagram Official?

The pair first became Instagram official the following month, June, with Pacheco sharing a selfie of them while traveling in Tokyo, Japan.

Valderrama later posted his first photo of the pair together in September.

When Is The Big Wedding?

At this time, there is no word on when the pair may say their I Do’s.

It’s possible that they could wed sometime this year, but there is no official confirmation on that.

Who Else Has Amanda Dated?

Not much is known about Pacheco’s past dating life, but she did previously date a gentleman named Ricky.

In January 2017, she posted a photo of them relaxing in a hot spring.

Valderram’s Romantic History

Valderrama’s dating history is much more well-documented, as he has dated stars such as Mandy Moore, Mischa Barton, and Lindsay Lohan.

His most high-profile relationship, however, was with singer Demi Lovato, whom he dated off-and-on for many years.

The Engagement

On Jan. 1, Valderama and Pacheco announced they were engaged by sharing a photo of the NCIS star getting on one knee by the ocean and asking for her hand in marriage.

Many of their friends, fans, and followers have since showered their Instagram posts with comments of congratulations