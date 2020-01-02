‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Engaged to Model Amanda Pacheco

Congratulations are in order for Wilmer Valderrama, who revealed on Instagram late Wednesday night that he and his girlfriend, Amanda Pacheco, were engaged. “‘It’s just us now’ 01-01-2020,” the 39-year-old NCIS actor captioned a photo of himself popping the question on bended knee to Pacheco overlooking the ocean. Pacheco shared the same photo and also included a close-up photo of her stunning teardrop-shaped diamond ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama) on Jan 1, 2020 at 9:30pm PST

Plenty of Valderrama’s Instagram followers, his famous friends included, took to the comments section of the post to congratulate the actor on the good news.

“All growed up. Congrats brother,” wrote Marlon Wayans.

Eva Longoria added several clapping hands emojis and wrote, “ahhhhhh!!!!!”

“Congrats!!!!!” wrote Gabrielle Union.

Avril Lavigne left five red heart emojis and said, “LOVE!!! Congratulations.”

According to Valderrama’s Instagram, he and Pacheco, 28, celebrated New Year’s Eve in Mexico before heading to San Diego, which is where the That ’70s Show star proposed.

Valderrama and the model were first linked in April 2019 after being spotted out and about together in Los Angeles. “He definitely wants to make sure she feels taken care of,” a source told E! News at the time. “Even if they are just doing simple things, they have a lot of fun and are always smiling.”

The pair went public with their relationship by appearing on each other’s Instagram accounts back in June.

Valderrama told Entertainment Tonight in November about how happy she’s been with the actor.

“I gotta say that I am very happy in my life. In this very moment I feel like, it’s so interesting, you work so far for so long and you feel like all of a sudden you’re starting over again,” she said at the time. “And in my career, specifically in my personal life, I am very happy where I am at. I think that I have grown up to be the man that I am meant to be. I am the most grounded that I’ve ever been. I’m the most excited and the most energetic about what’s ahead of me. I’m ready for the next chapter.”

This is the first known engagement for Wilmer Valderrama, who previously dated Lindsay Lohan and Mandy Moore. He also had a famous six-year relationship with Demi Lovato, with whom he remains on good terms and notably supported during her recovery from a drug overdose in 2018.

Photo credit: Kim Raff / Stringer / Getty