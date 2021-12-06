Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy have broken up after five years together and a seven-month engagement. The former couple announced their split on Instagram Sunday with matching statements alongside a photo of the two during what appears to be the filming of this season.

“After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” Leviss, 26, wrote in the caption. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.” Kennedy shared the same statement to his own profile and both reality stars turned off the comments on their posts.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXG6TG9JI3O/

Just two days earlier, Leviss and Kennedy were spotted on social media filming the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion, during which Leviss was rumored to have returned her engagement ring to Kennedy on camera. She was later spotted that same day dining without the sparkler on. The pair announced their engagement earlier this year, with the DJ writing on Instagram in May alongside heart and ring emojis, “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes.”

Leviss, on her profile, revealed that Kennedy had popped the question on the grounds of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in a personalized party dubbed Rachella – which fans of the Bravo show got to watch during the ongoing season. “James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of “RACHELLA” Friday night… and I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon #RACHELLA,” she wrote at the time.

Kennedy and Leviss have faced a number of struggles in the past, including Kennedy’s decision to stop drinking alcohol while on the reality show. In July 2020, he thanked his then-fiancée for all her support while celebrating a year of sobriety. “Thank you to my rock @raquelleviss for getting me here I couldn’t of done this without you my love,” he wrote. “And thank you all for the support this past year.”

Kennedy also previously gushed over the former pageant queen during an episode of Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump ahead of their engagement. “I love Raquel so much, you know that. She really has helped me, and you’ve seen everything she’s stuck by me with,” Kennedy shared. “I really couldn’t imagine myself with anyone else on this planet. I think I’m going to ask her to marry me.”