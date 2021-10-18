‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Call it Quits 3 Years After Engagement

Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have reportedly gone their separate ways. Page Six reported that Kent left her fiancé, with whom she shares 7-month-old daughter Ocean, and is now staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Kent reportedly left her longtime partner after he allegedly cheated on her during a trip to Nashville.

A source claimed to Page Six about the couple’s split, “Randall always lives a double life. He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender.” It was originally speculated that there was trouble in paradise for Kent and Emmett on Sunday night. At the time, fans noticed that the Pump Rules star either archived or deleted all of the photos of Emmett from her Instagram page. She also reportedly liked a photo on Instagram about the movie producer allegedly cheating on her.

Amid this news, photos and videos have been circulating online that appear to show Emmett hanging out with two women in Nashville. Kent seemingly responded to the cheating rumors on her Instagram Story on Sunday night. She posted a video of herself and two friends, one of whom was pushing her daughter’s stroller, set to Beyonce’s “Sorry.” The lyrics of the track concern cheating allegations.

Kent and Emmett have been engaged since September 2018. They were planning to wed in April 2020, per Us Weekly. But, their nuptials were forced to be put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple may have postponed their wedding, but they didn’t delay their plans to expand their family. In September 2020, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Emmett is also a father to two older daughters, Rylee and London, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Ambyr Childers.

Kent gave birth to their first child, a daughter whom they named Ocean Kent Emmett, in March of this year. On Instagram, the reality star posted a photo of her newborn and wrote, “A week ago, March 15th 2021, at 6:45AM, my life changed forever. This little 5 lb 10 oz, sign of Pisces sent me into a world I can only explain as heavenly. No one could have prepared me for this kind of love. Ocean, you are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I am so honored to be your mama- my heart could just burst.”