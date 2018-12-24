‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lisa Vanderpump Fires James Kennedy Through Tears

Lisa Vanderpump’s patience for James Kennedy‘s antics has finally run out.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of Vanderpump Rules, the restauranteur found herself trying to reconcile her sympathies for the troubled young DJ with his increasingly disgusting behavior, including body shaming Katie Maloney at Pride, after being given an ultimatum in last week’s episode.

While Kennedy’s See You Next Tuesday event was bringing in significant business for SUR, Vanderpump ultimately decided she couldn’t have someone like him representing her restaurants.

“I cannot stand behind that. The way you’re talking to women — who the f— do you think you are, that you can stand there and you can call these beautiful, young women, ‘they’re sluts, they’re whores,’” she chastised him in Sunday’s new episode. “You’ve got to start showing respect. You put me in a very, very difficult position. I cannot have you as one of the faces of my company with the way you disrespect women.”

Kennedy insisted he was simply a nice guy who “changes” when he’s drunk, saying he was far too drunk at the Pride event.

“There’s a darkness inside me that comes out. Seriously, I’m never touching another drop of alcohol again,” he promised Vanderpump, reminiscent of the many times before he swore off the booze.

“Exactly. You need to be sober for the rest of your life. I’m telling you that,” Vanderpump responded.

“I will if you give me one more chance, I promise. I’ll seek help,” he pleaded with his boss, who declined, saying, “I can’t give you one more chance.”

Weeping, he asked one last time if he was being fired, saying to Vanderpump when she answered in the affirmative, “No way you’re taking this away from me!”

“You’ve given it away yourself,” Vanderpump replied.

One last time, Kennedy pleaded for forgiveness, telling her, “I won’t ever drink again, I won’t ever do anything naughty again.”

“James, I want you to grow up and pull yourself together. You are responsible for your actions, and you will be held accountable,” Vanderpump snapped. “You have to change in your life, and this is going to be a life-changing moment for you, I hope.”

Vanderpump seemed to have a soft spot for the troublemaking cast member due to his similarities to her brother Mark Vanderpump, who died by suicide in April.

“I think I’m sensitive to the fact that James, he’s a young DJ like my brother was,” she explained to the cameras, crying. “And there are kind of two paths you can take: the right one and the wrong one. I see this kind of almost like an echo. So I don’t know. I don’t know.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

