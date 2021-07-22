'Vanderpump Rules' Star Reportedly Engaged

✖

Love as good as gold! Scheana Shay is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Brock Davies, E! News reports, after sparking rumors by stepping out wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand Tuesday. The Vanderpump Rules star, 36, was photographed sporting the sparkler while out in Los Angeles shortly after wrapping Season 9 of the Bravo show, reposting the pictures on her own Instagram Story.

Shay and Davies were then spotted with Vanderpump Rules co-stars James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix "celebrating love" at the restaurant Craig's, an insider told E! News. "Brock and Ariana kept grabbing Scheana's arms and looking super happy and excited for her... Scheana looked really happy and her and Brock look really in love," they continued. "They were cuddling at the table and laughing the entire night."

News broke in November 2019 Shay and Davies had started dating when the reality star revealed the two had just celebrated their two-month anniversary with a trip to Bali after being introduced by mutual friends. In October 2020, Shay announced that she and Davies were expecting their first child together after suffering a "devastating" miscarriage the previous June.

The happy parents celebrated the arrival of their first child together, daughter Summer Moon Honey Davies, when she arrived on April 27. "My heart is SO FULL," the new mom wrote on Instagram at the time. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out and sent their love and thank you to the amazing staff here at Cedars-Sinai. We are definitely feeling all the feels and just so excited to be Summer’s parents!!!"

The delivery wasn't an easy one, as 24 hours after being induced, Shay was diagnosed with preeclampsia that had turned into HELLP Syndrome. "My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it’s very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum," she wrote on Instagram. "Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely. I am still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."