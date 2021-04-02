Tristan Thompson Stirs Speculation With Comment Left on Khloe Kardashian's Sparkling Ring Photo

✖

Speculation surrounding Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship status isn’t slowing down anytime soon. After Thompson left a peculiar comment on one of the 36-year-old reality star’s latest photos, in which she donned a massive diamond ring, the rumor mill again began churning with speculation they could be engaged.

Buzz surrounding their relationship was renewed on Thursday when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram with an all-new photo. Captoned with several different colored hearts emojis, the image saw KArdiashan not only flaunting her perfect rainbow manicured nails, but also a large teardrop-shaped diamond ring on noneother than her ring finger. As if that alone wasn't peculiar enough, Thompson was quick to take to the comments section with a response that only further stirred speculation. Thompson replied to the photo with a seris of emojis, including the eye emojis, heart eyes emojis, and two diamond emojis.

Thompson's comment immediately sparked a flurry of responses, with some wondering if he "finally put a ring on it." One person replied, "hope this means yous are back together," with another asking, "theyre engaged??" Several more viewed the post and his comment as an engagement announcement, with one person commenting, "yes! You did it man! Congrats to both," another adding, "congrats you two," and somebody else chiming in with, "yaasss we've been waiting for this."

Kardashian and Thompson, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter True, broke up back in February 2019 after he was accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods. The two have since reconciled, however, and all eyes have been on their relationship as it plays out on the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In recent weeks, many have come to believe that the couple have chosen to take their relationship to the next level. Kardashian has been sporting the diamond ring in nearly all of her most recent posts, with the ring first appearing in late February when the reality TV personality shared a post to the social media platform. In that image, the ring was on full display as Kardashian posed near a pool. At this time, neither Kardashian nor Thompson have responded to the engagement speculation. According to momager Kris Jenner, "that's a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry. She loves a good, you know, ring." Jenner added, "you should ask Khloé that" in regards to if the ring could mean something more.