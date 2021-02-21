Khloe Kardashian Sparks Engagment Speculation With Flashy Ring

✖

Is Khloé Kardashian engaged? She's certainly sparking engagement rumors thanks to her latest Instagram post. This news comes amidst reports that Kardashian is back together with her ex Tristan Thompson. Although, neither Kardashian nor Thompson have explicitly stated that they are an item once again.

On Sunday, Kardashian posted a photo to celebrate the launch of more shoes for her Good American brand. But, the photo that she posted had people talking more about the bling that she was sporting than her footwear. In the snap, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star poses in a thong and a beige pair of booties. Her left hand is placed carefully on her backside with a major diamond ring adorning her ring finger. As a result of the snap, the comments section of the post was filled with fans wondering whether this was the reality star's way of announcing that she's engaged. One fan wrote, "Humm let's talk about the big rock on your finger." It should be noted that Kardashian did not state that she was engaged, nor did she respond directly to any of the queries in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

This instance isn't the first time that Kardashian and Thompson have sparked engagement rumors. In December, the reality star was seen wearing a large ring on the ring finger of her left hand while on an outing to Boston with Thompson and their daughter, True. The trio was in Boston as Thompson recently signed a contract with the Boston Celtics. While it has been rumored that Kardashian and Thompson are back together, his recent move to Boston hasn't been the easiest one for the family.

"Tristan in Boston is a difficult pill to swallow for Khloé especially since she and Tristan have been doing so much better as a couple and as a family lately," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Khloé is especially going through it, but is doing her best to keep her head up and stay positive." Even though Kardashian isn't thrilled about Thompson being on the other side of the country, she's remaining positive for the sake of their family. The source continued, "She’s not excited for the move for her family’s sake, but she is for Tristan and his career. At this point they’re planning to split their time between L.A. and Boston, but it’s still up in the air and there’s no definite answer since they are still working on rebuilding their relationship and trust."