Kris Jenner Gives Cryptic Response to Khloe Kardashian's Diamond Ring Amid Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

Kris Jenner is playing coy when it comes to daughter Khloé Kardashian’s rumored engagement to Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dodged the question about the massive diamond ring Kardashian has been sporting on her left ring finger during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, giving a cryptic answer.

"That’s a good ring. I think she just loves jewelry. She loves a good, you know, ring. But you should ask Khloé that," the reality star, 65, responded. Kardashian and Thompson broke up back in February 2019 after he was accused of cheating with Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods, but the two have reconciled while spending time together in quarantine with 2-year-old daughter True.

After Kardashian was first spotted wearing the sparkler, Thompson trolled fans wondering about their relationship status on Instagram, commenting on a February photo, "WOW!!!!!!!! That grass is cut to perfection!" The two have been debating having another child together on this season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which will be the final season of the E! show, and Jenner gave DeGeneres an update on their baby fever during Thursday's interview.

"I think that it’s so great that they wanna do that again and have a sibling for True," she said. "There’s nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters. And that’s just my heart. So, I’m really happy. I just want them to be happy and True will be so excited."

Khloé's sister, Kim Kardashian, had a talk with Thompson about the Good American designer's reticence to get back together publicly on KUWTK this season, telling the athlete she thought Khloé's was too embarrassed to announce she had taken him back after two cheating scandals. "I don't even think to her anymore that it's about getting over the past and the things that you guys have been through," Kim said. "I think it's just mostly what other people are gonna think. I think she's totally fine, otherwise she wouldn't be hanging out with you 24/7."

In Thursday's episode of the family's reality show, Khloé seems to address how complicated her emotions are surrounding the father of her child, saying in a confessional during a preview of the show, "Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out. But I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings, and that’s how I want to keep it." Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on E!.