Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Spark Reunion Rumors on Red Carpet With Stormi

✖

Chatter surrounding Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship status is swirling following the former couple's recent red carpet appearance. On Tuesday, the makeup mogul and rapper, along with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, hit the red carpet to attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 in New York City, with Scott at one point even affectionately referring to Jenner as his "wifey."

The trio's adorable side-by-side appearance, which marked their first major red carpet event together since the couple split nearly two years ago, came as Scott was honored during the event. Before delivering a speech inside, the happy family posed for a few pictures on the red carpet, with Jenner donning a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier olive tree dress as Scott wore a black double-breasted suit. Stormi, meanwhile, stole the show in an adorable black dress and Nike sneakers. Once inside, Scott delivered a speech, which he ended by saying, "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you," according to E!, which also reported that Jenner and her daughter had arrived in New York for the event on Monday. Jenner also shared a photo of herself and Scott to Instagram, which Entertainment Tonight said marked the first photo she has shared of herself and her ex on the platform since last year.

(Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School, Getty)

The Tuesday outing has only served to add fuel to the fire regarding rumors of a rekindled romance. After splitting in October 2019, fans have speculated in recent months that Jenner and Scott are back together. In May, the couple took a family trip to Disneyland. That trip sparked comments from fans like, "Travis and Kylie r def back together" and "Pls the fact that travis, kylie and stormi is at disneyland rn."

Later that month, a source told TMZ that the pair were in fact a couple again, though their relationship was "not exclusive." Jenner, however, was quick to slam that report, tweeting, "you guys really just make up anything." She added, "I'm not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true."

While neither Jenner nor Scott have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, a source told ET they are "trying to make things work." The source added that Scott "really respects Kylie and worships the ground she walks on. She means a lot to him. He loves that Kylie is such a boss and how great of a mom she is" and Jenner "loves that Travis is so creative and that he makes a big effort to be involved in Stormi's life."