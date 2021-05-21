Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly Back Together — With Special Arrangement at Play

✖

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together, at least according to source. More than a year after their October 2019 split, the couple, who share daughter Stormi, are said to have rekindled their romance, though there is a bit of a caveat to their love as they seek to remain a united front for their daughter.

Sources close to the pair confirmed the renewed relationship to TMZ, also revealing that "it's not exclusive." According to the source, the 23-year-old makeup mogul and the rapper have instead agreed upon an open relationship, allowing them to see other people as they rekindle their relationship. A source told the outlet that ever since their split in 2019, Scott "been enjoying the bachelor lifestyle and all that comes with it," though he also wished to get back with his Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ex "and be a strong family unit." The couple are said "to be cool with" their non-exclusive arrangement.

While neither Jenner nor Scott have confirmed their relationship status, TMZ's report comes after months of speculation that they were again an item and after several recent outings together. Just this week, the proud parents were spotted with Stormi on a trip to Disneyland. The trip followed a triple date night with the Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey and Jenner's sister Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker. The news also follows a moving Mother's Day tribute Scott penned to Jenner earlier in May. These frequent outings together aren't entirely uncommon, however, and upon announcing their split more than a year ago, the former couple said they remained "great terms" and their "main focus" remained on their daughter. Just two months after their split, Scott told XXL Magazine he will "always" love Jenner.

"I've been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy," he said. "Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering."

Speaking with Harper's Bazaar in February 2020, meanwhile, Jenner said she and Scott "have such a great relationship." Reflecting on their relationship status at the time, the mom of one said, "we're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her." She added that they "stay connected and coordinated," adding that she wanted to follow her parents' hands-on approach to parenting.