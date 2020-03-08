Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Relationship Is Reportedly Completely Back On

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s break-up only lasted about five moths. The two are reportedly back together officially, and have been for “about a month.” The two, who are parents to 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, broke up in October 2019, but have been on better terms in recent weeks.

A source told Entertainment Tonight Sunday the two have got back together and “have been for about a month.”

“The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on. They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work,” the source said. “Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music.”

“Although things haven’t slowed down much for the duo, they’re better able to handle it,” the source continued. “At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together.”

Scott and Jenner’s reunion was first reported by TMZ. Sources close to the two said they have been back together “for several weeks now.”

Fans have been speculating about the couple are back together after Scott appeared on Jenner’s Instagram Story recently. The 22-year-old makeup mogul shared three photos of the two together at a basketball game in April 2017. “It’s a mood,” Jenner wrote, with one word on each photo.

The couple broke up in October 2019, and Jenner took a rare step by commenting on the speculation on Twitter. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi… Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote on Oct. 3.

In December, Scott told XXL Magazine he will “always” love Jenner.

“I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi,” Scott told the magazine. “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

“Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together,” Scott continued. “I love her mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering.”

After their breakup, the formerly-former couple were seen at several events together, including the Vanity Fair Oscars party in Los Angeles in February. They also spent Christmas together.

“Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age,” a source told ET last month. “The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but in doing so they are better now than ever.”

Scott, 27, and Jenner began dating in 2017 after meeting in Coachella. They welcomed Stormi in February 2018, announcing her birth on Super Bowl Sunday that year. Scott is scheduled to perform at Coachella 2020 in April.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images