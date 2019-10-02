Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Split

A bombshell dropped on Tuesday that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have split up, according to TMZ. The report adds that the two actually haven’t been together for over a month since Aug. 27. The two have a daughter together, Stormi. Reports are that they will co-parent her. The story suggests that the two were trying to work on things for quite some time. There is a chance they get back together as the source said the two are “taking a break.”

Earlier this month, the two appeared in an issue of Playboy. In the story that was centered around the pair asking each other questions, the two revealed how their love continues to grow.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” Jenner said about Scott. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

One of the questions posed by Scott to Jenner was if he makes her feel empowered as a person sexually and as a mother.

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” she responded. “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

The pair first went public in April 2017 at Coachella when cameras caught them engaging in a kiss.

The split comes as a surprise as things seemed to be going well with the couple. There were rumors floating that things may not have been all they seemed, but on the whole, Scott and Jenner spoke nothing but highly of one another.

On an episode of The Ellen DeGeneras Show, Jenner shared how much she loves seeing Scott be a father to their daughter.

“When [Travis] and Stormi play together, it’s the most funny thing ever,” she explained. “They scream and they yell and he makes her fly all over the house. They have so much fun together.”

On another episode of Ellen’s talk show, Scott reiterated his passion for their daughter, saying, “it’s like this whole warmth.”

“You know that just takes over your whole body,” Scott said. “I never thought I could just like love something so hard you know. It’s crazy.”

