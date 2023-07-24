Tom Brady Gets Touchy-Feely With Irina Shayk as She Spends the Night at His House

Tom Brady may have found the one. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback was spotted with supermodel Irina Shayk in California over the weekend. According to the New York Post, Brady, 46, was seen picking up Shayk, 37, from the Hotel Bel-Air on July 21, and the two appeared to spend the night at Brady's home in Los Angeles. The two did not emerge from Brady's house until the following morning. Shayk was also pictured in the same outfit while Brady dropped her off the following day.

Additional photos show Brady and Shayk walking together and the two in a grey Rolls Royce while Brady was caressing Shayk's face. This comes a month after Page Six reported that Shayk made "a beeline" for Brady at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. But a rep for Shayk denied that happened.

Tom Brady & Irina Shayk are reportedly dating 👀 pic.twitter.com/P4Qy6n6wQv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 24, 2023

"This story is completely false," Cheri Bowen, a rep for Shayk at Society Management, told Page Six. "It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening." The photos also come weeks after Brady was linked to Kim Kardashian following their run-in at Michael Rubin's while party in the Hamptons. The dating rumors about Brady and Kardashian began in May when Page Six reported that she was looking to buy a vacation home in Brady's Bahamian neighborhood.

Brady was married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen for 13 years. The couple finalized their divorce in October, and share two children — Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack whom he shares with ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady said at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Shayk gained international attention when she appeared as the first model on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2011. She previously dated actor Bradley Cooper and soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.