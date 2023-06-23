Tom Brady Terminates Plans He Made With Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady has eliminated a plan he made with his ex-wife. According to the New York Post, the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has ended the construction and design plans he made with Gisele Bündchen of what was supposed to be their shared marital home in Florida. They purchased the land on Indian Creek Island in 2020 for $17 million. Brady will not work on a new construction project that will cost $35 million.

"The work on improvements in connection with the property has been terminated as to the following described property all in accordance with Florida Statute … The Notice of Termination shall be effective on the date of execution," records stated which was obtained by the New York Post. "People who worked on the property have been paid and all lienors have been paid in full for work and materials provided through the date hereof."

The floor plans of the original home included a yoga terrace, organic garden, meditation garden and pickleball court. Brady's planned new home will be a "new two-story single single-family residence with a security building, gym, cabana, pool, sport court, emergency, landscaping, septic system."

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce last year. The former couple shares two children, and they rented a four-bedroom, 4,300 square-foot waterfront home nearby the Indian Creek Island property. Construction on the property was halted in October due to the divorce. Bündchen paid $11.5 million via a trust for a waterfront teardown at Surfside, which is across from Brady's construction project.

When Brady and Bündchen were awarded the land, it was not too long after Brady signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending the last 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. He won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Buccaneers and played another two seasons before announcing his retirement from the NFL in February.

" know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just figured I'd press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded," Brady said in his retirement video. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me,"