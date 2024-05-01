Selena Gomez Shares Romantic Note From Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are keeping things spicy in their relationship and in the kitchen! The singer and actress, 31, took to Instagram Monday to share a romantic note she received from her music producer beau, 36, who declared his love for her alongside a delicious gesture.

"I Love You! Sleep Well! I Made You Steak!," the handwritten note from Blanco reads. The songwriter also documented making the meal for Gomez on social media, sharing with followers the moment he dropped off the steak only to learn she was taking a nap. "I woke up early this morning and I was like, 'I want to do something nice for my girlfriend,'" Blanco said at the start of the video. "I was thinking, whenever I want to put a smile on her face or get laid, I just make her steak."

The following night, Gomez supported her beau as he launched his debut cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends. "So proud of @itsbennyblanco – Open Wide is out now!!," the Only Murders in the Building star captioned photos of her taking a bite out of the cake shaped like Blanco's book and her posing with her man. In the comments, Blanco wrote, "life is better when i'm w u."

Wednesday, the cookbook author appeared on the Today show to promote his new project, telling Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that he attributes his luck in love to his cooking. "I wake up every day and I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'How did this happen?' But until anyone figures it out, 'Weeee,'" he said, adding, "Look at me, the only way I got where I am is cooking food. Are you kidding me? That's the best first date in the world. You cook up some food. How can anyone not love you if you're making them a huge steak with potatoes and salad."

Gomez and Blanco publicly confirmed their romance in December 2023, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2024 Emmys the following month. "He is my absolute everything in my heart," Gomez wrote on Instagram while announcing their relationship, adding that Blanco has "treated me better than any human being on this planet" and is "the best thing that's ever happened to me."

