Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady Dating?

Ever since Tom Brady got divorced from his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen last year, he has been rumored to be romantically linked to multiple women, including recently single Reese Witherspoon. And now it looks like the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has been rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian. According to Page Six, Kardashian was looking to buy a vacation home in Brady's exclusive neighborhood in the Bahamas, and the two struck up a friendship. The Kardashians star received Brady's advice ahead of making the trip to look at the property at Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club.

This led to the two being romantically linked together, but multiple outlets have stated that Kardashian and Brady are not dating. "Kim is looking at purchasing property in Baker's Bay and knows Tom has a vacation home there in the Bahamas," a source told Us Weekly. "She reached out to him for advice and he was really helpful. He pointed her in a few different directions and made a couple recommendations. They've been in touch but they're strictly friends and she isn't looking at dating Tom, or anybody else at the moment."

Kardashian, 44, split from ex Pete Davidson in August, two months after Brady, 45, finalized his divorce from Bündchen. Brady and Bündchen share a son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivi, 10. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

In November, Kardashian finalized her divorce from Kanye West. The former couple shares daughters North 9, and Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4. Kardashian has dated professional athletes in the past as she was romantically linked to former NFL running back Reggie Bush and was married to former NBA star Kris Humphries for 72 days.