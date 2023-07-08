Tom Brady Allegedly 'Cozy' With Former Model and Not Kim Kardashian Despite Reports

Tom Brady was spotted getting close with someone last weekend at Fanatics mogul Michael Rubin's Hamptons Fourth of July White Party, but it wasn't Kim Kardashian. Instead, the reality star's friend, model Emily Ratajkowski, accompanied the 45-year-old on the night of the event. A source present at the event told DailyMail.com, "I don't know why there are all these rumors about Brady and Kim Kardashian – they barely interacted at all." The source said, "He actually spent the evening with Emily Ratajkowski – they were together most of the night and looked very cozy. They didn't leave together, but if anyone was getting close, it was them." In the same vein as Kardashian, model Ratajkowski also posted pictures from the lavish event on Tuesday but has been quiet about her new friendship with the NFL legend. On Tuesday, she added a video on her Instagram stories showing her dancing through Rubin's $50,000 Bridgehampton mansion's sitting room.

Even though Brady finalized his split from Gisele Bundchen, 42, in April, Ratajkowski continues to deal with a contentious divorce. Last July, the 32-year-old split from her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 36, after discovering he had cheated on her. Later that September, the couple divorced, and the two are now battling for custody of their two-year-old son Sylvester. A string of sexual misconduct allegations was made against film producer Bear-McClard starting in March, including one that emerged in a legal case over his termination from Uncut Gems in which it was claimed that he had a two-year relationship with a woman who was just 17 at the time of the relationship, which began in 2016. Ratajkowski has moved on from her ex-husband's behavior and has never publicly commented on it. Several high-profile men have been linked to her recently, including Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, and Brad Pitt. She was photographed passionately kissing Harry Styles, 29, outside a hotel in Tokyo where he was on tour in March.

Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian Spark Dating Rumors After Being 'Flirty' at Partyhttps://t.co/dlMzrwjoUh — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) July 7, 2023

Spanish Vogue interviewed Ratajkowski in April, and she described the photos going viral as "bizarre." She said, "It's very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them. "I'm just a person who's gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship. So this is the first time in a long time that I've been in a dating stage." Ratajkowski added, "The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I'm surprised, but it's a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work." Regarding the Styles photos, she told the outlet, "I didn't expect this to happen. I think, in general, there's a reason certain celebrities live in [Los Angeles], hire security, don't go to public restaurants. "The idea of giving [my freedom] up for the sake of privacy is something I haven't considered yet."