Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Filing Divorce Documents Today

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially calling it quits, at least according to the most recent reports surrounding their troubled marriage. Weeks after rumors first surfaced that the couple was experiencing marriage issues, sources told TMZ Friday that Brady and Bündchenare are set to formally file divorce documents on Friday, Oct. 28. The couple has not publicly confirmed the reports at this time.

According to the outlet's sources, divorce documents will be filed sometime Friday in Florida after the couple reached a settlement. Although details of the settlement will not be disclosed, the couple's lawyers reportedly spent the past days working with a mediator to figure out both property settlement and custody. They recently came to an agreement, and official divorce documents will be filed today, per the sources, which added that "the divorce document will be short ... the terms of the settlement will remain confidential and sealed."

The news of the reported upcoming divorce filing follows weeks of reports and speculation surrounding the couple's future together. The couple reportedly began to experience "a lot of tension" in their relationship following Brady's decision to return to the NFL after previously announcing he'd retire. In an interview this summer with Elle, Bündchen said that she had her "concerns" about Brady continuing to play. The tensions grew so bad that, according to sources, Brady and Bündchen have reportedly been living separately for the past couple of months. In early October, the couple took the first true steps towards the dissolution of their marriage when sources told Page Six Bündchen hired a top divorce lawyer in Florida. The outlet reported that the model hired Tom Sasser, who has represented Tiger Woods in his divorce from Elin Nordegren and also NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon in his 2003 divorce from his wife Brooke.

"Things are very nasty between Tom and Gisele because of the lawyers. They are ready for a fight. Tom and Gisele are not battling over the kids, they both want joint custody. But it will take some time to divide their immense wealth and property all over the world," the source told the outlet. "I don't think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Brady and Bündchen married in 2009. They share two children – daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12.