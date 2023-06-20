Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Responds to Rumor of 'Throwing Herself' at Tom Brady

One Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is setting the record straight about a rumor involving her and Tom Brady. Earlier this month, Page Six reported that Irina Shayk made a "beeline" for the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback during a mutual friend's wedding. The outlet reported that Shayk "followed [Brady] around all weekend and that she was "throwing herself at him."

"This story is completely false. It is a totally malicious and fictional account of the evening," Cheri Bowen, vice president of The Society Management and rep for Shayk, told The Daily Mail. Brady and Shayk were both guests at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in Costa Smeralda, Sardinia. The guest list also featured Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena and Venus Williams, Miami nightlife guru David Grutman and auctioneer Simon de Pury, among others. The original report said that Brady "wasn't interested" and a source told The Daily Mail that they "have a purely platonic relationship."

Brady, who announced his retirement from the NFL in February, is single after announcing his divorce to Gisele Bündchen in October after being married for 13 years and having two children. In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady, 45, said at the time. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

"With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen said in a statement. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Shayk, 37, became the first Russian model to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2011. She previously dated soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010-2015 and Academy Award winner Bradley Cooper from 2015-2019.