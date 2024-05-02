Yvette Nicole Brown Speaks out on Getting Engaged at Age 52

Yvette Nicole Brown is getting married! The talented actress is prepping to walk down the aisle and wed Anthony Davis. She opened up about getting engaged at the age of 52 in an upcoming episode of Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone. The clip was shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "To be my age, to be single as long as I was single and to have waited — you know, I didn't just grab a guy, I waited until I found the guy my heart loves, that's a testimony and that's also aspirational and inspirational to women that are in my position," Brown said.

She hopes other women are inspired by her story. "I would love for a 40-something or a 50-something woman to see this story and go, 'Okay, it's right for me to wait for the right one, or to not just marry whoever asks me first if I don't feel it.' It is still possible," Brown added.

Despite her excitement, she still wants to keep much of her live life out of the spotlight. "So now I'm trying to thread the needle about how much do I share to encourage people without giving away what is special and important to me?" Brown added.

Earlier in their interview, Davis explains how his romance with Brown "happened organically." "In life sometimes things happen and you think, 'Okay, I'm done with dating. I'm not gonna deal with this anymore,' and then in comes somebody who's pumping your heart, helping you breathe and you don't even realize it," the actor says. He says their relationship "manifested itself over just friendship."

Brown announced her engagement to Davis while guest co-hosting The View last winter. "We've known each other since we were in our 20s. We were in an acting class together at church years ago," she said at the time. "He's an amazing actor, by the way. Anthony Davis, everybody. He was married at the time, and we were platonic friends, and then we lost touch for a few years."