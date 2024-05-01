Zendaya and Tom Holland Are Considering Marriage

Tom Holland and Zendaya may be walking down the aisle soon. A source close to PEOPLE tells the publication: "There has been talk of marriage, and that is a reality." The two lovebirds met while filming their trilogy of Spider-Man movies. But they've kept their relationship out of the spotlight. "They are not the kind of stars who put their lives together out there on social media for the most part," the source adds. "Both are private," the source added, noting that it's not fun for them to have their relationship on display and that it "has never been easy or comfortable for either of them." They make a concerted effort to see each other despite their booming careers, as "work is important to both and that keeps them busy now." Reps for both actors did not immediately respond to the publication's requests for comment on the matter.

The Euphporia star did open up a bit in a recent Vogue cover story, speaking about what it's been like dating as their careers continue to climb since their first meeting in 2017. "We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight," the Disney alum said. "One day you're a kid and you're at the pub with your friends, and then the next day you're Spider-Man. I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully."

Zendaya is currently promoting her film The Challengers as season 3 of the Emmy-award-winning coming-of-age drama Euphoria is in limbo. The release date for a third season has been pushed back indefinitely.

Zendaya has even admitted she's unaware of the show's future. She serves as both the star and an executive producer of the hit HBO series but says she is "not in charge" of whether or not the third season will happen, per Variety.