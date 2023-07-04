Tom Brady's Ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Teammate Speaks on QB's Replacements

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look different in 2023 as Tom Brady announced his retirement in February. A new quarterback will lead the Buccaneers this upcoming season, and wide receiver Mike Evans is a big believer in the two competing for the starting spot. In an interview with Ari Alexander of KPRC, Evans gave praise to Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield for the work they put in during the offseason.

"Kyle's improved a lot," Evans said, per the New York Post. "I'm really impressed with what I've seen with Baker. Whoever the quarterback will be, I'm positive they're going to make the right choice and we're going to win some games." Brady did a lot for the Buccaneers despite only being with the team for three seasons. He joined the franchise in 2020 and led them to a Super Bowl that season. He then led the Buccaneers to two NFC South titles while throwing for 14,643 yards and 108 touchdowns in his three seasons in Tampa. Brady is third on the Buccaneers' all-time passing yards list and second in all-time passing touchdowns.

I asked Mike Evans about the #Buccaneers QB situation:



Kyle Trask: “improved a lot”

Baker Mayfield: “really impressed what I’ve seen with Baker.” pic.twitter.com/OrIM53gYvO — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) June 28, 2023

Trask, 25, was selected by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has only played in one game during his NFL career and has recorded just 23 passing yards. Trask played college football at the University of Florida and led the FBS in passing touchdowns in 2020 with 43.

Mayfield, 28, joined the Buccaneers in March when he signed a one-year contract with the team. He was selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft and was with the team for four seasons. Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers in July 2022 and played in seven games before being waived by the team. In December, the Los Angeles Rams signed Mayfield, and he played in five games. In his career, Mayfield has thrown for 16,288 yards and 102 touchdowns with an 86.5 passer rating. He will likely be the Buccaneers' starting QB due to his experience.

Evans, 29, has been with the Buccaneers since the team drafted him in 2014. He has been one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, making the Pro Bowl four times and All-Pro Second Teamin 2016.