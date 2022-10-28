Tom Brady Speaks out About Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady has spoken out about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. After TMZ reported that the supermodel filed for divorce Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to his Instagram Story to confirm the news, calling the decision to end their marriage of more than a decade "painful and difficult."

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he began. Referencing his two children with Bündchen – daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12 – Brady continued, "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve." (Brady is also father to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

Brady continued that the decision to end their marriage came "after much consideration," adding that "doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world." The athlete concluded, "However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," asking for "privacy and respect" for him and Bündchen in the days and weeks to come.

In Bündchen's divorce filing, it was revealed that Brady is not contesting the divorce. The former couple was reportedly working with their lawyers to reach a divorce settlement since the beginning of September, which is when rumors of trouble in their relationship first started to gain traction publicly. Brady's short-lived retirement from football seems to have been a cause of tension in the relationship, as Bündchen told Elle in September she had "concerns" about her husband returning to play in the NFL.

"Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," the Brazilian model said. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again." She continued, "But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."