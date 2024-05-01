Mark Consuelos Confesses 'Passionate' Kiss With Another Woman to Wife Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa have been married for nearly three decades, but they can still surprise one another. Consuelos even dropped a bomb on Ripa this week by confessing to having a "passionate" kiss with another woman over the weekend.

On Tuesday's episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, the father of three shared some details about his recent trip to Italy — something he referred to as "the weekend of all weekends" — which included taking in a game of the Campobasso FC soccer club. Consuelos explained that the fourth-division soccer team desperately needed to win their game and then have another game end in a tie, or have another specific outcome, in order for them to move up.

Turns out, both things happened and the team's fans, including Consuelos, went wild with excitement. ET reports that this led him to have an emotion-filled moment with a fellow fan on the opposite side of the plexiglass separating the crowd from the field.

"I see this lady. Let's call her my aunt," Consuelos joked. "We look at each other, and she's so excited and there is this glass and we come to the glass and, you know what, I kissed her." Ripa curiously asked him he got "footage" of the kiss, which he said he had his eyes closed during.

"That doesn't happen. You never close your eyes!" Ripa exclaimed, to which Consuelos replied, "I closed my eyes and my back foot went up, like that," and then motioned a foot pop.

"That is incredible, like, with an open mouth?" Ripa asked. "No, like a smooch, but it was passionate," Consuelos laughingly responded. Ripa asked if Consueloes had "an emotional affair," which he dismissed with a laugh and added, "It could have been a guy, by the way, I don't know."

"Don't try to save yourself now!" Ripa exclaimed, firing back, "You've already had to qualify this as someone else's aunt." She then ended the conversion by joking that, moments before, her husband "made out with" the plexiglass, it had just been wiped by the sweaty soccer player bodies.