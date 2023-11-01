Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Launch New Project Together 9 Months After 'GMA3' Ousting

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will be back on the air next month, about nine months after they were fired from Good Morning America. The former morning show co-hosts announced on Wednesday that they have signed a deal with iHeartRadio to host a podcast called Amy & T.J. Hopefully the chemistry that made them a viral news story in the first place will carry on in the audio medium.

Robach and Holmes made headlines last fall when they were spotted on a romantic getaway by paparazzi, in spite of the fact that they were both married to other people at the time. It soon turned out that they were already in the process of divorcing their respective spouses, but ABC News fired them for violating internal rules and causing a "distraction" for viewers and colleagues. Since then, there have been many reports about their prospects for returning to work, with many saying the duo wanted to continue working together. While it won't be on camera, it sounds like they've finally found a venue.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amy & T.J. will be a conversational talk show about current events and pop culture, which could be relatively similar to the morning show style they've worked in before. Additionally, the two will reportedly be working on other programming for iHeartRadio. The company said this will be "the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines," and "nothing is off limits."

Robach had already filed for divorce from her husband, actor Andrew Shue before the cheating scandal broke. The two had children from previous relationships but no children together. Holmes had reportedly separated from his wife, attorney Marilee Fiebig at the time, but had not begun the divorce process. Furthermore, Holmes reportedly had affairs with other women at ABC News as well. Holmes and Fiebig had one daughter together and Holmes had children from previous relationships.

Still, Robach and Holmes have continued their relationship openly over the last year, often making public appearances together in new York City. They even continued their long-distance running training together, and Holmes supported Robach as she ran the 2023 New York City marathon. All reports indicate that they are still happy to be in a relationship in spite of all the drama.

Amy & T.J. premieres on Dec.5, 2023 via iHeartRadio. The show will reportedly be available "everywhere podcasts are heard," including the Apple Podcasts app.