Amy Robach Reveals Her 1st TikTok After 'Choosing Love' With 'Good Morning America' Co-Anchor T.J. Holmes

Former Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach made her TikTok debut on Tuesday, and she tackled some of fans' biggest questions in her first video. Robach alluded to her divorce from her ex-husband Andrew Shue and her ongoing relationship with her GMA3 co-anchor T.J. Holmes. At the same time, she said that she hopes to introduce herself to fans more completely.

Robach acknowledged how most people on TikTok might have heard of her, from those with "no idea" who she is to those who only know her from her "former career in television." She said: "I have chosen love in my life, and I'm very excited about that path. I'm living my truth. There has been a price to pay, but I'm excited about the future." Robach was clearly referring to her sensational departure from GMA amid an alleged affair with Holmes, as well as their recent return to the air on their new iHeartRadio podcast, Amy & T.J.

@amyjrobach Late to the game I know... but excited to join everyone here! Love, love learning new things and this is a new adventure for me and I can't wait to share more ❤️#newtotiktok ♬ original sound – Amy Robach

Listeners of that podcast have already heard quite a bit from Robach and Holmes about their lives over the last year or so, but Robach teased even more revelations on TikTok. She said that she hopes to "take back my narrative" and let her followers get to know who "the real me is."

Robach and Holmes have already done their best to set the record straight on their relationship and their GMA departure. On their podcast, they said that they were both already separated from their spouses when they began their relationship with each other, so they were not really carrying on an extra-marital affair. When paparazzi photos of them emerged in the fall of 2022, they said that they were essentially "outed." They were fired from ABC News, and while they had time to find the right next step for themselves, they admitted that the year of exile from the media was difficult for them.

"I didn't have a job to go to and I was away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot," Robach said on a recent podcast. "A lot more than I ever have. I don't think I have ever gone a full year where I drink every single day and that was 2023 for me."

Robach was previously married to actor Andrew Shue – best known to most for his role on Melrose Place – while Holmes was married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both have since gotten divorced. Robach has two daughters from a previous marriage and Holmes has two children from previous relationship as well as one daughter with Fiebig.

Amy & T.J. is available now on most major podcast apps. new episodes are premiering regularly on those platforms.