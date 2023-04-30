Miley Cyrus' Mom Tish Engaged to 'Prison Break' Star

Tish Cyrus and actor Dominic Purcellare engaged. Cyrus, the mother of Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus, broke the news on Instagram Saturday night. The couple started dating last year and went Instagram official in November.

"A thousand times... YES," Cyrus, 55, wrote on Instagram. She included a photo of her engagement ring, as well as a new picture with the Prison Break actor, 53. Cyrus also shared a message from Purcell's daughter, Audrey Purcell, 22, who congratulated her father and Cyrus on their engagement.

Cyrus revealed she began dating the actor last year when she published a photo of the couple hugging in November 2022. She also shared a quote reading, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!" Cyrus agreed with the sentiment, adding, "Sometimes that's hard to believe, but it's so TRUE."

Since then, the two haven't been shy about showing their love for each other on Instagram. "Punching way above my weight – yep absolutely, I'm a lucky bastard. She's the best human ever. Love ya love [Cyrus]," Purcell wrote on Instagram days before their engagement.

Cyrus was married to country singer Billy Ray Cyrus from December 1993 until Cyrus filed for divorce in April 2022. The paperwork revealed that they had been separated for more than two years. The former couple share five children, Brandi, 35; Trace, 34; Miley, 30; Braison, 28; and Noah, 23. Billy Ray previously filed for divorce in 2010, but the divorce was dropped the following year. Cyrus filed for divorce in 2013, but the case was dropped after they rekindled their relationship.

"It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the former couple told PEOPLE in April 2022. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents," they continued. "We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important. With Love and Hope... Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus."

Purcell was previously married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 to 2008, and they share four children. The actor is best known for playing Lincoln Burrows on Prison Break and played Mick Rory/Heat Wave in The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Arrow, and Batwoman. His movie credits include Officer Down, Killer Elite, Straw Dogs, and Assassin.