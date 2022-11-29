Tish Cyrus Confirms Romance With 'Prison Break' Star Following Billy Ray Cyrus Divorce

Tish Cyrus just made her relationship with Dominic Purcell Instagram official while celebrating daughter Miley Cyrus' 30th birthday. Tish, 55, confirmed her romance with the Prison Break star, 52, on social media Sunday, posting a photo of the two loved up and looking out at the ocean at Miley's party to her Story.

"Thanks for the cute photo," wrote, tagging artist and photographer Vijat M and adding a heart emoji for her beau. The manager later posted a quote reading, "In God's perfect timing, everything will turn out right!" to which she added in her own words, "Sometimes that's hard to believe but it is so TRUE."

(Photo: Tish Cyrus)

Fans long suspected a brewing romance between Tish and Purcell as the two began leaving flirtatious comments on each other's Instagram posts beginning back in July. The pair's romance seemingly began just months after Tish filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 30 years, Billy Ray Cyrus, in April. Tish and Billy Ray share three children, daughters Miley, 30, and Noah, 22, and son Braison, 28, and the Doc actor also adopted Tish's daughter Brandi, 35, and son Trace, 33, from her previous marriage.

In April, the couple broke their silence on their split in a joint statement. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," the two told PEOPLE. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

"We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important," they continued. "With Love and Hope... Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus." Billy Ray has also moved on romantically, confirming his engagement to musician Firerose in October.